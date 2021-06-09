Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Top stories

A public health expert who oversaw successful Covid-safe events in Liverpool has called for a stronger safety net at large scale gatherings – as MSPs raised fears over a Scotland football “fan zone”.

UEFA EURO 2020 Mascot SkillzyHighland and Island residents are being “punished for their postcode” by firms charging rip-off delivery fees, ministers have been told.

Scottish MSPs say they are worried a potential tariff-free trade deal between the UK and Australia will set a “damaging precedent” for future deals.

What’s on today

There will be a ministerial statement on the various coronavirus acts, Net Zero, Energy and Transport and the Rural Affairs and Islands ministers will take questions in parliaments from MSPs.

US President Joe Biden arrives at RAF Mildenhall. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make pre-G7 visit to Cornwall late afternoon.

In case you missed it

Social justice secretary Shona Robison called for all powers relating to employment and social security to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament as she unveiled a new “national mission” to tackle poverty.

Travel firms say they are “utterly devastated” after being told hundreds of British cruise ship passengers, including Scots, will not be allowed to step foot on Scottish soil – despite being able to travel to the same location by road.