Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 10

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Boris Johnson’s decision to use the union flag as a backdrop for coronavirus press conferences caused “unacceptable and unnecessary” confusion about lockdown restrictions, an influential committee has claimed.

Scotland’s rural affairs secretary refused to confirm what Green party policies could feature in a potential “coalition” government.

The High Court in London has ruled that a decision to award a lucrative government contract to a company whose bosses were friends of Dominic Cummings “gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.”

What’s on today

First Minister’s Questions, portfolio questions and a debate on justice all to take place this afternoon.

Boris Johnson will host leaders from the US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – along with the European Union – at the G7 summit which starts today at Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

In case you missed it

Scottish Labour has asked for urgent clarification on whether the First Minister misled parliament over the exam results “disaster”.

Travel firms say they are “utterly devastated” after being told hundreds of British cruise ship passengers, including Scots, will not be allowed to step foot on Scottish soil – despite being able to travel to the same location by road.