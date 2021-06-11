Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 11

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

An Aberdeen man, who has suffered with long Covid for more than a year, has called on the Scottish Government to give the condition the “same level of investment and prioritisation” as in England.

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to look into claims elderly patients with no access to computers are struggling to get in-person GP appointments.

The leader of the Western Isles Council has issued a plea to Boris Johnson to help fix the islands’ beleaguered ferry service.

What’s on today

Meeting of the British Irish Council in Northern Ireland

Meeting of the G7 continues in Cornwall

Euro 2020 football tournament kicks-off, one year late.

In case you missed it

Boris Johnson’s decision to use the union flag as a backdrop for coronavirus press conferences caused “unacceptable and unnecessary” confusion about lockdown restrictions, an influential committee has claimed.

Scotland’s rural affairs secretary refused to confirm what Green party policies could feature in a potential “coalition” government.

Highland and Island residents are being “punished for their postcode” by firms charging rip-off delivery fees, ministers have been told.