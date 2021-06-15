Aberdeen University acknowledges links to slave trade teacher fund

Aberdeen University has said it must “acknowledge” its place in the legacy of a north-east teacher training fund that was created from the profits of slavery.
A spokeswoman for the ancient institution said recent research about the origins of the Dick Bequest would contribute to its work on “understanding and addressing” its historic links to the slave trade.
Last month, we revealed that historians David
Already a subcriber? Sign in
[[title]]
[[subtitle]]
Registration complete
Thank you for registering!
A confirmation email has been sent to