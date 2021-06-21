Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 21

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

The Scottish Government is using devolved powers to secure the rights of EU nationals beyond the end of June, as new figures suggest thousands of Scottish residents are likely to miss a crucial Brexit deadline to continue legally living and working in the UK.

A Scottish MP is calling for more action, education and awareness to counter disinformation in society, and cites examples of best practice from Nordic countries that Scotland could adopt.

What’s on today

SNP MP Angela Crawley will today present her Private Members Bill to change the law to ensure those who experience a miscarriage are given at least three days paid leave.

In case you missed it