Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 22

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
June 22, 2021, 7:32 am
Top stories

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will make a Covid-19 statement.

What’s on today

  • Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions at around 2pm this afternoon.
  • Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will deliver a ministerial statement this afternoon, in response to the publication of a long-awaited report by the OECD on Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

In case you missed it

