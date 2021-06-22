Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 22

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Plans for social distancing and life “beyond level 0” are being published today, as the first minister makes the latest statement at Holyrood on Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland.
- The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will be scrapped and replaced with a new specialist agency following a damning independent review dubbed the “final nail” in Scotland’s flawed education system.
What’s on today
- Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions at around 2pm this afternoon.
- Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will deliver a ministerial statement this afternoon, in response to the publication of a long-awaited report by the OECD on Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).
In case you missed it
- Nicola Sturgeon reveals plan to rebuild ‘trust’ in wake of Alex Salmond inquiries.
- SNP disability convener warns against assisted dying law as draft plans lodged at Holyrood.
- ‘Time to grieve’: SNP urge Boris Johnson to bring in paid miscarriage leave across UK.