Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 23

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Aberdeen Airport bosses say the travel industry is ‘deeply concerned’ for its future as they join calls for urgent government support on a national day of protest.

EU nationals will be given 28 days to apply for settled status if they are “discovered” by immigration officials without the correct documentation after next week.

The controversial decision to ban travel between Scotland and Manchester is causing people to abandon plans including scattering ashes of a loved one, Mayor Andy Burnham claimed.

What’s on today

Today marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%. It comes as a new poll reveals the country remains as divided as ever. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today, the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.

Representatives from the travel industry will demonstrate outside Holyrood today as part of a national travel Day of Action. They are putting pressure on the Scottish and UK governments to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons today.

The Scottish Government will deliver a ministerial statement on progress made on tackling child poverty.

In case you missed it