Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 23

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Adele Merson
June 23, 2021, 8:06 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

What’s on today

  • Today marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48%. It comes as a new poll reveals the country remains as divided as ever. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today, the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.
  • Representatives from the travel industry will demonstrate outside Holyrood today as part of a national travel Day of Action. They are putting pressure on the Scottish and UK governments to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer period.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons today.
  • The Scottish Government will deliver a ministerial statement on progress made on tackling child poverty.

In case you missed it

