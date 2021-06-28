Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 28

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Calum Ross
June 28, 2021, 8:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross

  • Funding to support children with special needs has fallen by more than £1,000 per pupil since 2012, according to Scottish Government figures.
  • Jason Leitch has told the public to write the date for the lifting of Covid restrictions “in pencil not sharpie marker”, as he warned about the risks of infections increasing.
  • Bosses at the Electoral Commission have offered to help the SNP hold a second independence referendum, despite opposition from the prime minister.
  • Matt Hancock has been accused of using a private Gmail account to conduct government business as officials warned of the “optics” of not recording key decisions.

 

  • Angus Council’s ruling administration is on the verge of collapse after a senior Tory councillor was unmasked as the man behind a “callous and misogynistic” Twitter troll account.
  • A north-east MP has written to the Scottish Government urging them to follow NHS England in launching long Covid clinics for children.
  • A licensing system for short-term holiday property lets has been opened for public consultation after the SNP Government promised to revise its guidance for the troubled sector.
  • A woman has died from cervical cancer and a “small number” have developed the disease after being wrongly excluded from Scotland’s screening programme.

 

