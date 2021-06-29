Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 29

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Michael Gove has said there will not be another independence referendum “anytime soon”.
- Both the Scottish and UK governments should “build bridges” rather than “fighting with each other”, Sir Ian Wood has said.
- The SNP is recruiting for a new “complaints officer” after a series of controversies over the conduct of senior figures in the party.
- Politicians and campaigners are urging the Scottish Government to do more to encourage children to walk and cycle to school.
- The coronavirus pandemic has pushed young carers in Scotland further into poverty, according to a new report.
What’s on today
- Nicola Sturgeon is due to provide her latest update on coronavirus restrictions.
- Ian Blackford will table an urgent question at Westminster asking the Cabinet Office minister to make a statement on the UK Government’s use of emergency Covid contracts.
In case you missed it
- Michael Gove has issued a scathing attack on the Scottish Greens, branding the party “anti-oil and gas, anti-jobs and anti-Aberdeen”.
- Two laws backed unanimously at the Scottish Parliament could lead to “unparalleled” powers to strike out Westminster’s ability to legislate, the country’s highest court has been told.
- A licensing system for short-term holiday property lets has been opened for public consultation after the SNP Government promised to revise its guidance for the troubled sector.
- A woman has died from cervical cancer and a “small number” have developed the disease after being wrongly excluded from Scotland’s screening programme.