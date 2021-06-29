Call for easyJet to reinstate Aberdeen-Manchester service as Nicola Sturgeon lifts ban

Airline operator easyJet is being urged to bring back a route between Aberdeen and Manchester after “chaos” during emergency Covid travel restrictions.

Bosses at the company pulled the plug just one week after introducing the service because of a short-lived ban on travel between Scotland and the English city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday she will lift the ban, which had also caused a major row with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, who met Aberdeen airport management last week, has now called for EasyJet to reconsider.

He said: “At long last the SNP have finally u-turned on this nonsensical travel ban which has been an utter farce from start to finish.

“Chaos has been caused throughout this process with Aberdeen Airport left to pick up the pieces.”

‘Customers out of pocket’

Mr Kerr added: “Airlines have had to process countless refunds while customers have been left out of pocket by the appalling way this has been handled by the SNP Government.

“I have now written to EasyJet urging the airline to reinstate this key service from Aberdeen Airport.

“With the summer holidays now under way, this is a vital route on the airport’s journey to normality.”

Last week, employers and businesses from the aviation and travel sectors descended on Holyrood to make their voices heard about concerns for their future.

Aberdeen International Airport bosses claimed the travel sector faces a “critical moment” this summer.

At the same time, EasyJet scrapped their route.

Asked if they would now reinstate the service, a spokesman for the company said: “We are closely monitoring travel restrictions across our network and continue to keep opportunities for our network under review with the view to align our flying programme with demand and restrictions.”

Responding to the ban being lifted, Mr Burnham said: “I had serious concerns about this travel ban and the way it was introduced and I have made these concerns clear over recent days.

“I am grateful to the First Minister and to the Scottish Government for listening and for the decision they have announced today to lift the travel ban on Bolton, Manchester and Salford.”