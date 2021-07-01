Press and Journal morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for July 1

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

A senior Conservative councillor can today be unmasked as the man behind an anonymous anti-SNP troll account that coached unsuspecting members of the public to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish Parliament election.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison is urging young people starting out in a new job to apply for help to tide them over until they get their first wage.

An adviser to Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the rise in Covid cases linked to Scots football fans at the Euros shows the country risks scoring an “own goal”.

Boris Johnson has been accused of leaving thousands of EU nationals “in limbo” over their post-Brexit immigration status.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his second child after an ambulance journey from Elgin to Aberdeen.

What’s on today?

Activists are due to bring more than 1,000 cans and bottles to the Scottish Parliament to mark the one-year countdown to the launch of Scotland’s deposit return system.

The UK Government begins to reduce its contribution to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, also known as “furlough”, from today.

In case you missed it