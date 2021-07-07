Regional breakdown: Almost 400 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland

Grampian has recorded the fifth highest number of Covid cases in Scotland today.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show 3,799 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

A further 165 people have been admitted to hospital.

This brings the total number of people in hospital confirmed to have the virus to 387, with 34 currently in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has recorded 19 patients in hospital with Covid, while NHS Highland – which has already placed Raigmore Hospital in “code black” due to pressures – have a further 10.

Regional figures

Today’s new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Tayside.

However, NHS Grampian has recorded the fifth highest amount of new cases in the past 24 hours.

It accounts for 314 of those new cases, with Aberdeen City recording 172 cases of the virus and Aberdeenshire reporting 128.

Moray recorded 13 new cases of the virus in the past 25 hours.

NHS Highland reported 135 new cases of the virus, while both the Western Isles and Orkney recorded five new cases each.

There was only one new case recorded in Shetland over the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, there have been five deaths reported, including one in the NHS Highland area.

Vaccinations

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the vaccine, 193,890,176 people have received the first dose and 2,808,902 have received their second dose.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.

Read more