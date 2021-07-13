More than 500 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, 506 people are currently in hospital with Covid across the country.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show 2,529 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A further 97 people have been admitted to hospital.

This brings the total number of people in hospital confirmed to have Covid to 506, with 41 currently in intensive care across Scotland.

The number of people currently in hospital is the highest amount recorded since March 12 when 516 people were hopsitalised with the virus.

NHS Grampian has recorded 31 people in hospital with Covid, meanwhile, NHS Highland has 10 people in hospital receiving treatment.

Five people are in intensive care units across NHS Grampian.

Regional figures

The new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Lothian, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Lanarkshire.

However, NHS Grampian has recorded the fifth highest amount of new cases in the past 24 hours.

It accounts for 200 of those new cases, with Aberdeen City recording 95 cases of the virus and Aberdeenshire reporting 72.

Moray recorded 32 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 73 new cases and Shetland recorded eight.

Meanwhile, Orkney only recorded two new cases and the Western Isles had none.

Across Scotland, four new deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations

As for the roll-out of the vaccine, 3,941,571 people have received the first dose and 2,903,557 have received their second dose.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.