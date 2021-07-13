Nicola Sturgeon will not reduce the eight-week gap between coronavirus vaccine doses

Nicola Sturgeon says she will not reduce the eight-week gap between the first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine – despite the World Health Organisation recommending a gap of just four weeks.

On Tuesday 13 July the Scottish Parliament was reconvened and the first minister announced all of mainland Scotland will be moving to level zero restrictions on Monday July 19.

However Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked Ms Sturgeon if she would reduce the time between the first and second dose of the vaccine to four weeks.

Currently, people have to wait for eight weeks in Scotland before they can receive their second dose.

Sturgeon “needs to listen” to WHO, says Scottish Labour leader

Speaking at the parliament, which met virtually, Mr Sarwar said: “[Ms Sturgeon] said she would listen to the World Health Organisation – she needs to listen to them on vaccines.

“Vaccines are working but they are not winning the race.

“WHO says to administer the second dose after three to four weeks.

“The manufactures say three to four weeks.

“Many countries are administering the vaccine after four weeks and we know there is significant protection from the Delta variant from the second vaccine.

“Will Scotland move to four weeks as recommended by WHO, the vaccine manufacturers, and followed by other countries around the world?

“That is the new approach we require.”

“Irresponsible” to suggest reducing gap between vaccine doses

However the first minister said Mr Sarwar’s suggestions were “irresponsible” and said she would continue to follow the vaccine advice given to her from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation).

Currently the JCVI recommends an eight week gap between the first and second dose.

Ms Sturgeon said: “With the greatest respect that is a huge amount of irresponsibility.

“In the entire lifetime of this parliament, no devolved government has gone against the recommendations of the JCVI.

“Their advice, to maximise the effectiveness and longevity of the vaccine, is the dosage interval should be eight weeks.

“It is unthinkable to go against the JCVI.”

She added: “If I was to stand here and disagree with that advice and do something else, one of the first in the queue to criticise me would be Anas Sarwar.

“The main thing to maintain public confidence in the vaccine is to follow clinical advice and for politicians to be asking to do differently is being irresponsible.”

Four-week wait for those on immunosuppressive treatments

However during questions to the first minister on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said those who are receiving immunosuppressive treatments, such as some cancer treatments, are getting their second dose after three or four weeks instead of eight.

Those who live in the same household as someone receiving immunosuppressive treatment are also being prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

This was in response to a question from Emma Roddick MSP asking what support is being offered to those living with blood cancer.

She said the coronavirus vaccine may only be 13-20% effective for those with blood cancer.

Ms Sturgeon said the four week gap for this group is to “maximise the benefit”, and added: “No one will be abandoned so the majority can live freely – we will take a balanced approach to maximise protection for everyone.”