Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 23

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Critical workers are to be exempt from self-isolation under new Scottish Government plans.

Holocaust survivor’s Brexit fears raised in Parliament by SNP MP

Time is running out to tell Aberdeen City Council what you think about low emission zone plans

Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.

In case you missed it:

Greens hit out at UK Government’s ‘catastrophic’ proposals to develop Cambo oilfield

Supermarket shortages: SNP Government considers lifting some self-isolation rules early

Labour MP ordered to leave Commons after accusing Johnson of repeatedly lying

Latest Covid deaths serve as reminder of ‘toll’ of virus, warns Sturgeon