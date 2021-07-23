Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NHS Grampian remains fourth highest reporting board for Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
July 23, 2021, 2:09 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 2:21 pm
According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,505 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest reporting board after recording 131 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 55 of the new cases and Aberdeenshire had 51.

Moray recorded 22 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland has recorded 73 new cases and Shetland reported 10.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles recorded two new cases and Orkney had only one in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 502 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 57 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that six people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 3,992,327 people have received the first dose and 3,044,803 have received their second dose.

Figures from NHS Grampian show around one in seven people failed to turn up for a jab between February and May.

self-registration portal is open via NHS Inform, to anyone aged 18 and over.

This website allows people to arrange an appointment at a time that suits them and receive confirmation via text or email.

Changes to self-isolation rules will allow “essential staff” to stay at work to keep critical services going in health, social care, transport and the provision of food supplies.

In a statement, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed: “It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now – ahead of possible changes to self-isolation rules for close contacts that may apply more generally in future – to ensure staff shortages do not put key services at risk.”

Staff must be double-vaccinated, with the second shot at least two weeks previously. They will need to have a negative PCR test and agree to daily lateral flow tests.

