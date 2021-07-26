Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 26

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
July 26, 2021, 7:27 am
New this morning

Scotland’s economic future: Oil and gas energy focus ‘on the wane’ and must be replaced
A leading tech entrepreneur has warned Scotland cannot continue to base a successful economy on “stripping natural resources”.

Pols on their hols: What our MSPs and MPs have planned for the summer recess

With summer recess now underway at both Holyrood and Westminster, MSPs and MPs will be putting their feet up and enjoying a relaxing break from work.

Scotland’s political leaders get set for some fun in the summer sun.

Instant replay: The highs and lows at Westminster as parliament takes its summer break
Westminster broke for recess this week, calling time on what has been one of the most tumultuous year’s in recent history.

In case you missed it

Transport minister vows A9 dualling will be delivered ‘efficiently and within budget’
Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.

Greens hit out at UK Government’s ‘catastrophic’ proposals to develop Cambo oilfield
The Scottish Greens are challenging Holyrood to oppose plans to potentially develop an oilfield off the coast of Shetland, saying it is “incompatible” with the country’s climate targets.

Stop Cambo demonstration at Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief
A north-east business owner who suffered a £3million drop in turnover during lockdown has accused the Scottish Government of “neglecting” calls for financial help in the region while

