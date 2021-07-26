Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 26

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Scotland’s economic future: Oil and gas energy focus ‘on the wane’ and must be replaced

A leading tech entrepreneur has warned Scotland cannot continue to base a successful economy on “stripping natural resources”.

Pols on their hols: What our MSPs and MPs have planned for the summer recess

With summer recess now underway at both Holyrood and Westminster, MSPs and MPs will be putting their feet up and enjoying a relaxing break from work.

Instant replay: The highs and lows at Westminster as parliament takes its summer break

Westminster broke for recess this week, calling time on what has been one of the most tumultuous year’s in recent history.

In case you missed it

Transport minister vows A9 dualling will be delivered ‘efficiently and within budget’

Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.

Greens hit out at UK Government’s ‘catastrophic’ proposals to develop Cambo oilfield

The Scottish Greens are challenging Holyrood to oppose plans to potentially develop an oilfield off the coast of Shetland, saying it is “incompatible” with the country’s climate targets.

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief

A north-east business owner who suffered a £3million drop in turnover during lockdown has accused the Scottish Government of “neglecting” calls for financial help in the region while