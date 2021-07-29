Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Rishi Sunak hails ‘strength of union’ ahead of Scotland visit

Rishi Sunak is the latest senior Conservative politician to make an appeal for the union, ahead of a visit to Scotland today.
By Adele Merson
July 29, 2021, 12:01 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will visit Scotland on Thursday.
The Chancellor hailed the economic “strength” of the union in advance of meeting businesses and individuals in Fife, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

However, the SNP said Mr Sunak should use his visit north of the border to “apologise to the people and businesses here for withdrawing furlough support and risking thousands of unnecessary redundancies”.

‘Strength of our union’

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Sunak said: “We’ve come through this pandemic as one United Kingdom – with our Plan for Jobs supporting one in three jobs and tens of thousands of businesses across Scotland.

“Thanks to the strength of our union we’ve deployed the fastest vaccination rollout in Europe and our economy is rebounding faster than expected.

“It’s vital this continues, and Scotland’s innovation and ingenuity will be key in creating jobs, powering our growth and driving a green recovery.”

Mr Sunak will travel to a number of businesses – both small and large – to meet business owners and furloughed employees who have returned to work after their jobs.

With just under 100 days until the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Mr Sunak will see how Scotland is harnessing the power of offshore wind, a sector which supports 2,800 jobs across the country.

‘Tory austerity’

Speaking ahead of Mr Sunak’s visit, the SNP’s Shadow Chancellor Alison Thewliss MP, said many sectors and businesses across the UK are still not operating at full capacity and “will need continued support to stay afloat”.

She added: “As for his boasts about the supposed strength of the UK, the reality is that the UK is the poorest country per head amongst its neighbours in North-west Europe, with countries similar in size or smaller than Scotland being the fairest and most prosperous.

“It is increasingly clear that the only way to keep Scotland safe from Tory austerity is to become an independent country with the full powers needed to protect jobs and secure a strong, fair and progressive recovery.”

