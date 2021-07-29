Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 29

Welcome to The Press and Journal's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
July 29, 2021, 8:01 am
New this morning

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is visiting Scotland today. We have a preview ahead of his trip here.

REVEALED: Vast majority of care home complaints were not investigated
Regulators only investigated 5% of complaints about care homes for older people as Covid-19 was leaving a trail of tragedy across Scotland last year.

EXCLUSIVE: Social security secretary Shona Robison shares ‘grave concerns’ over Universal Credit cuts
Scotland’s social security secretary has called on the UK Government to reconsider plans to ditch the £20 increase in Universal Credit that could see 500,000 people plunged into poverty.

In case you missed it

SNP government accused of ‘ignoring their own failures’ over ‘shameful’ drugs deaths
The First Minister has been accused of “ignoring” the failures of her own government ahead of another anticipated rise in the country’s “shameful” drugs death rate.

Covid vaccine: Has Scotland missed targets set by Nicola Sturgeon?
Nicola Sturgeon has been urged by opposition MSPs to correct her statement on vaccine targets and clarify if future goals for lifting restrictions have been downgraded

