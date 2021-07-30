Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 30

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Figures recording the number of deaths caused by drugs in Scotland are expected to be released later today, with medical and recovery experts expecting the country’s “shameful” number and rate to once again rise.

Ahead of the publication, our politics team examine which MSPs have been responsible for responding to the crisis, why Westminster and Holyrood are at “loggerheads” over the problem and how the SNP government has presided over the problem these last 14 years.

In case you missed it

We revealed how care home inspections seized-up during the coronavirus, with only 5% of complaints being carried out as the sector was brutalised by the pandemic.

Also, Scotland’s social security secretary Shona Robison has called on the UK Government to reconsider plans to ditch the £20 increase in Universal Credit that could see 500,000 people plunged into poverty.