News / Politics / Scottish politics

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie re-elected as Scottish Greens’ co-leaders

By Rachel Amery
July 30, 2021, 3:53 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 3:55 pm
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, co-leaders of the Scottish Greens

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie have vowed to tackle the “urgent threat of the climate crisis” after being re-elected as co-leaders of the Scottish Greens.

The pair stood unopposed for the positions after leading the party to its best-ever election result at Holyrood.

They will now lead the party for the next two years, and say they will build a “fairer, greener and independent Scotland”.

Back at the helm after election success

The Scottish Greens hold an internal election for their two co-leaders every two years to make sure those in power retain the backing of the party faithful.

There has always been two co-leaders of the party so no one person has sole responsibility, and one of them must be a woman.

Scottish Greens announce key Holyrood roles for MSPs

Both Ms Slater and Mr Harvie became co-leaders in 2019 but stood unopposed for re-election after eight Green MSPs were elected to Holyrood in May.

And although Alison Johnston gave up her party affiliation to take up the position of presiding officer, this is the highest number of MSPs the party has ever had.

Tackling climate change a priority

The pair now say they will spend the next two years as co-leaders tackling climate change, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and representing marginalised communities at the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Slater said: “As co-leaders for the last two years we are proud to have worked together with our members to achieve our best election result ever.

Lorna Slater

“In the next two years the Scottish Greens are well placed to play a key role in shaping Scotland’s future, building a green recovery from the pandemic that leaves no one behind and faces up to the urgent threat of the climate crisis.”

Mr Harvie, who has co-lead the party since 2008, added: “The Scottish Greens empower our members to have this ability to hold our leaders to account every two years, so I am proud to have been re-elected to serve them.

Patrick Harvie

“Lorna and I will continue to represent them in parliament and stand in support and solidarity with communities who are marginalised or under attack as we build a fairer, greener and independent Scotland.”

