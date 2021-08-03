Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 3

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

The First Minister is facing calls to take charge of a crisis response to the latest record toll of drug deaths in Scotland.

What’s on today

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm later today if restrictions will ease as planned on August 9 in a virtual Scottish Parliament session.

Holyrood chiefs have also arranged an emergency parliamentary statement on actions being taken to tackle drug deaths, following last week’s shocking annual report.

In case you missed it