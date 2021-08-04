Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 4

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Nadia El-Nakla, wife of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, has described the abuse she and her family have received in the past 24 hours as “sickening”.
- The Prime Minister has rejected an invitation from Nicola Sturgeon to meet during his planned visit to Scotland.
- The Scottish Conservatives have issued a warning over oil and gas jobs as the SNP and Greens edge closer to reaching a co-operation agreement.
- The scale of Scotland’s drug-death scandal is exposed as nearly five times worse than the rest of the UK in the latest official figures.
What’s on today
- Boris Johnson will embark on a two-day visit to Scotland today. It will be his first visit north of the border in six months although he has snubbed an invite from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also due to visit Scotland in the coming days.
In case you missed it
- Stooshie Diary: Is Nicola Sturgeon shirking responsibility to lead Scotland’s drug death response?
- ‘Freaked out’: Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey in ‘spying’ allegation.
- Discrimination in Scotland: How do you make a complaint about racial bias?