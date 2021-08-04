Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

John Swinney accepts face coverings in nightclubs ‘tricky’ to enforce

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has admitted it would be a "challenge" to ask people to wear face coverings on nightclub dance floors.
By Adele Merson
August 4, 2021, 9:23 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 2:55 pm
Nightclubs will reopen across Scotland from Monday.
The SNP politician confirmed the Scottish Government will meet with the nightclub industry over the course of today to discuss how they will operate from Monday.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that wearing face coverings in these settings would be “a bit tricky to be honest”.

The deputy first minister faced questions over the potential contradiction around allowing hundreds of people to dance in a club without face coverings but still expecting their use if queuing for a drink at a bar.

The Scottish Conservatives accused the Scottish Government of “tying themselves in knots trying to explain the inconsistencies in the latest Covid guidance”.

Mr Swinney said that “things that have been a hallmark of hospitality venues in the past, of vast gatherings of people in the bar standing up, maybe that’s not a good idea in the context of Covid being a part of our lives.”

He added: “If you’re going to a nightclub to have a dance, I accept you have to stand up and you have to have that dance and move about.

“I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary for people to crowd around a bar to do vertical drinking. That’s not necessary for that purpose.”

‘Vertical drinking’

The deputy first minister came under fire for his suggestion that “vertical drinking” would not be permitted from Monday.

Just hours later, Scottish Government officials told representatives from the licensed hospitality trade that drinking at a bar would in fact be allowed.

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) described Mr Swinney’s comments as “both unhelpful and misinformed”.

He added: “It is absolutely crucial to have this clarified although we are still waiting for the finer detail on this and other questions.

“However, we thank the Scottish Government for their time today and hope that further information is forthcoming before Monday.”

‘Shambles’

Annie Wells, Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman, said the situation is a “shambles”.

She added: “Within just a few hours, the SNP Government have u-turned on what John Swinney emphatically told everyone earlier.

“He had to apologise for promoting fake news a few weeks ago and now his officials have been forced to slap down his latest gaffe in humiliating fashion.

“Mixed messaging like this is unacceptable. It makes life even harder for businesses who already have to adapt to new rules.

“John Swinney doesn’t need a vertical drink, he needs a good long horizontal lie down.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Tags

