Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 9

Top stories

The boss of the Scottish Land Commission (SLC) has vowed to ensure communities are not left behind amid the rapid rise of a new generation of rural property owners who have been dubbed the “green lairds”.

What’s happening today

A UN panel will publish the world’s largest ever report into climate change.

In case you missed it

A group of Scotland’s leading universities, supported by the government and political parties, is set to launch a new Scottish Council on Global Affairs to throw a spotlight on the country’s place in the world and help shape public policy.