Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 11

Top stories
- MSPs held last-minute talks with Nicola Sturgeon amid feelings of “unease” at the final shape of a deal between the SNP and Greens.
- Scots are facing barriers proving their vaccination status in some parts of Europe as the country lags behind developing its own digital app.
- Craig Murray, a disgraced former ambassador and ex-Dundee University rector who is serving an eight-month sentence over blog posts about the Alex Salmond trial, is now out of the SNP.
- Sustainable transport campaigners say they are hoping the SNP’s proposed deal with the Greens will spell the end of work to dual the A9 and A96.
- Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla have launched legal action against a Broughty Ferry nursery they have accused of discrimination.
What’s happening today
- Talks will continue on a proposed power-sharing pact between the SNP and Scottish Greens.
In case you missed it
- Hybrid working at Holyrood: Are changes here to stay?
- Business leaders in Scotland say individual workplaces should be the ones to decide when employees go back to the office, not the Scottish Government.
- Dundee and Aberdeen will host “pioneering” research for a project hoping to find out what is in Scotland’s illegal drugs.
- The boss of the Scottish Land Commission (SLC) has vowed to ensure communities are not left behind amid the rapid rise of a new generation of rural property owners who have been dubbed the “green lairds”.