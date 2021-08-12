Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 12

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- The Scottish Greens have secured an expansion for the international network of Scotland House hubs as part of an increased external affairs presence, in coalition negotiations with the SNP, we understand.
- Could the Angel’s Share be contributing to climate change? Scottish Government challenged on lack of data.
- Douglas Ross has urged the Scottish Government to provide a “clear plan of action” for reinstating consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.
- A Nationalist MP has urged his party’s transport chief to “open his laptop and engage” with cross-party demands to save airport jobs.
- Scotland’s highest civil court will allow a review of the SNP Government’s decision to knock back calls for a so-called McMafia probe into Donald Trump’s wealth.
- Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to publicly oppose the proposed Cambo oil field near Shetland amid growing calls for the Scottish Government to stand against further oil and gas developments.
What’s happening today
- Tributes are being paid as the first anniversary of the Stonehaven rail crash is marked.
In case you missed it
- Craig Murray, a disgraced former ambassador and ex-Dundee University rector who is serving an eight-month sentence over blog posts about the Alex Salmond trial, is now out of the SNP.
- Scots are facing barriers proving their vaccination status in some parts of Europe as the country lags behind developing its own digital app.
- MSPs held last-minute talks with Nicola Sturgeon amid feelings of “unease” at the final shape of a deal between the SNP and Greens.
- Hybrid working at Holyrood: Are changes here to stay?