North East MSP Karen Adam lodges parliamentary motion in Doric language

A north east MSP is lodging a motion in the Scottish Parliament in Doric in a bid to celebrate and promote the mither tongue.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, is putting forward the motion to ask Holyrood to recognise the work of Fraserburgh Doric Month, and to help promote the use of the Scots language.

Fraserburgh Doric Month is running throughout August, with variety of signing, speaking and entertainment events in Doric, as well as installing boards in the town in Doric, and running Doric for beginners classes.

A number of people who have been instrumental in boosting the profile of Doric in the north east are also thanked in Ms Adam’s parliamentary motion, including Scots language group Oor Vyce, Scots singer Iona Fyfe, and Banff Academy.

Mither tongue heard across the north east

According to the official Scottish Parliament rules, all motions must be submitted in English – but Ms Adam is providing both an English and a Doric translation of the motion.

The motion asks: “That the parliament recognises Doric as a vibrant and living vernacular of the Scots language; the mither tongue can be heard across the north east from Buckie to Aberdein and ah why in atween; we are seeing a Doric and Scots renaissance and recognise the guid foik that has brought this aboot; parliament recognises this is down to the hard work of volunteers, musicians, scribes, teachers, and the north east folk; projects like The Broch Doric Month is a grand example that builds on the great work of folk and groups like Iona Fyfe, Oor Vyce and fair mair tae mention.”

The motion is already being supported by a number of other MSPs in Holyrood, including Colin Beattie (Midlothian North and Musselburgh), Rona Mackay (Strathkelvin and Bearsden), Emma Harper (South Scotland), Annabelle Ewing (Cowdenbeath), Bill Kidd (Glasgow Anniesland), and Audrey Nicoll (Aberdeen South and North Kincardine).

Be proud of your Doric, says Ms Adam

Ms Adam said she feels it is important to make residents in her constituency and the wider north east region proud of their Doric language.

She said: “The renaissance of Scots and Doric is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of many people across the Banffshire and Buchan Coast and the Fraserburgh Doric Month is an excellent example of this hard work and creativity.

The renaissance of Scots and Doric is testament to the hard work and ingenuity of many people and the Fraserburgh Doric Month is an excellent example of this hard work.

“Doric Month, Oor Vyce, Iona Fyfe and others have been a part of not only keeping Doric alive, but ensuring Doric has a thriving future and it gives us that sense that we can be proud of Doric being part of the north east’s unique culture.

“This motion is just a token of appreciation from me to recognise the work in the community from the many organisations and individuals who are nurturing our identity as Doric speakers up here in the north east, particularly in Banffshire and Buchan Coast.”