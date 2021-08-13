Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 13

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

A potential deal between the SNP and Greens would risk the oil and gas sector “being held at knifepoint”, a north-east MP has claimed.

Scotland’s climate crisis: Broken promises and what the Scottish Government plans to do next.

A new enthusiasm for folk reclaiming their language roots is behind a drive by campaigners to get politicians to support legislation in Holyrood that would promote the use of Scots in everyday life.

A north-east MSP is lodging a motion in the Scottish Parliament in Doric in a bid to celebrate and promote the mither tongue.

A dramatic drop in the number of EU students applying to study in Scotland in the past year has been branded “deeply concerning”, with Brexit getting the blame.

What’s happening today

The proposed SNP-Green power-sharing pact is expected to near a conclusion as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces a backlash over her intervention on oil an gas licences.

In case you missed it