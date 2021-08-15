Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Daily figures show positive Covid-19 cases across Scotland are back on the rise

By Lauren Robertson
August 15, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 2:56 pm
Mobile Covid testing centre.
Mobile Covid testing centre.

According to Scottish Government daily figures, nearly 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figures show 1,498 new cases.

This is an increase of 115 on yesterday’s total.

Despite this increase, no new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 331 people in hospital with the virus across the country, which is also a slight increase on yesterday’s figures.

40 of those people require treatment in intensive care. 

The majority of new cases are still concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian is current fifth in the country for the number of newly reported cases of Covid-19.

The number of positive cases in the past 24 hours is 99.

There are currently 33 people in hospital being treated for the virus, which is an increase of four from August 14. 

Six of those people are being treated in intensive care.

In the NHS Highland region, 74 new cases have been reported.

There are 16 people in the area being treated in hospital, but no one in intensive care.

NHS Orkney remains the lowest in terms of new cases, with no new cases reported in the last 24 hours and no hospital admissions.

Though NHS Shetland reported one new case, there is no one requiring hospital treatment across the islands.

The Western Isles NHS board figures show 7 positive cases, but again no hospital admissions.

Vaccinations

In Scotland as a whole, 4,054,842 have now received their first dose of the vaccine. 

3,449,901 of those people have also received their second dose.

It is now almost one week since the country moved beyond level 0 restrictions. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal