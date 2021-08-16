Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 16

Welcome to The Press and Journal's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
August 16, 2021, 7:45 am
New this morning

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to use a slice of an £800 million renewable energy windfall to “reimagine” Scotland’s future – and ensure communities benefit from the opportunities that are being “hoovered up” by the wealthy.

Scottish politicians have been reacting to events unfolding in Afghanistan, as Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, the elected president Ashraf Ghani is flown out of the country, and foreign diplomats are airlifted from their embassy compounds.

North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives over a social media post where she expressed support for veteran Labour Party member and acclaimed film director Ken Loach.

In case you missed it

From grand mansions in Edinburgh to a petrol station in Stornoway, you can find diplomatic representatives of foreign governments the length and breadth of Scotland.

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says he hopes there’s “not very long to wait” before they can unveil details of a formal alliance between his party and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Have you been paying attention to the news this week? Are you a news hound or do you just scan the headlines? Well, here’s your chance to put your Scottish politics knowledge to the test in our weekly Stooshie quiz.

