Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 17

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a four-nations summit amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Civic leaders have joined forces with senior figures from the NHS and academia to demand the Scottish Government does not abandon its promises to dual the A9 and A96.

Baroness Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has been appointed as director of north-east food group Baxters.

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to use a slice of an £800 million renewable energy windfall to “reimagine” Scotland’s future – and ensure communities benefit from the opportunities that are being “hoovered up” by the wealthy.

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s new political party claims Britain’s nuclear weapons could be removed from their Scottish base on “day one” of independence.

Scottish Office minister David Duguid will meet with developers of the Cambo oilfield this week after claiming it was better to “sit” with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source