Bereaved families demand Scottish Covid-19 inquiry

Scots who lost loved ones in the pandemic took their calls for a public inquiry to the SNP leadership – and were told a decision is “imminent”.

The group, backed by human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, want a separate probe in Scotland beyond anything set up by the UK Government.

It comes on the same day as the Scottish Government opened a public consultation which could see emergency powers made permanent – including the ability to order schools to close, impose lockdowns and operate virtual courts.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had originally pledged to set up a full inquiry into the handling of decisions once recovery was under way.

But she then applied pressure on the UK Government to set one up instead with a remit covering Scotland, prompting claims decisions made in Holyrood will not be fully scrutinised.

The legacy includes decisions to send elderly patients from hospital to care homes and whether enough was done to secure protective gear for medics.

Families want answers

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is also in charge of covid recovery plans, met campaigners in Edinburgh with health secretary Humza Yousaf on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Anwar read out a statement on the steps of Scottish Government headquarters, claiming: “This inquiry needs to start taking shape now, especially when grieving families are trying to come to terms with what has happened and asking whether deaths could have been avoided, and what needs to be done to prevent it happening again.

“For a public inquiry to be effective and meaningful, grieving Scottish families must be at the heart of the inquiry process to get to the truth of what happened and that can only really happen with a Scottish public inquiry.”

The campaign group’s ­spokesman Alan Wightman was at the meeting. His mother, Helen, died with Covid in a Fife care home.

“So many families throughout Scotland have seen their loved ones taken by #COVID19, their voices are no longer heard, but their families must be allowed to speak, that is the very least they are entitled to” #COVID19 #ScottishPublicInquiry pic.twitter.com/NF6kewN661 — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) August 17, 2021

The most recent figures showed 10,421 people have died in Scotland since the start of the pandemic from confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Mr Anwar said the SNP had promised to take action on an inquiry within 100 days of forming a government after the May election.

He said that timetable runs out on August 25.

“The families were told today by the Deputy First Minister John Swinney that the decision the Scottish Government will make is imminent,” he added.

Emergency powers could be forever

Meanwhile, the SNP Government is asking members of the public to help shape its plans to tackle the virus.

A consultation paves the way for emergency coronavirus powers to become permanent.

It could give the government long-term powers to shut schools and order lockdowns.

Courts could continue to operate virtually to help clear a backlog which could take until 2025 to clear.

They are clearly keen to avoid scrutiny over their plans.” – Tory MSP Murdo Fraser

SNP ministers are also considering changing the law to permanently allow them to release prisoners early or permit a wider range of healthcare professionals to give vaccinations.

The majority of the powers are due to lapse in March next year.

Mr Swinney said: “We want to ensure we remove measures no longer needed in order to respond to the pandemic whilst keeping those where there is demonstrable benefit to the people of Scotland.

The public will have 12 weeks until the consultation period ends on November 9 to share their views.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “The SNP already steamrolled an extension of Covid powers through Parliament and now they’ve snuck this consultation out while it is still in recess.

“They are clearly keen to avoid scrutiny over their plans which would include releasing prisoners early and controlling how schools operate.”

UK-wide inquiry likely

A Scottish Government spokesman said the views of bereaved families are being heard.

“Engagements like this are a vital part of the careful preparations required to ensure that the views of people who have been bereaved by Covid-19 are taken into account so that the concerns and issues they raise can be resolved,” the government said in a statement.

“We have been clear that we will set out the steps that we’re taking to establish a Covid inquiry as part of our 100 days commitments that will begin its work by the end of this year, and will set out further details shortly.

“Following the UK Government’s decision to follow us in committing to a public inquiry, we have been considering how the remit of a UK-wide inquiry might cover issues relevant to Scotland.

“When we have a greater sense of that remit, we will make a judgment on the extent to which a UK-wide four nations inquiry will cover Scottish-specific issues.”