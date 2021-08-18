Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 18

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

The UK Government says it will welcome up to 20,000 Afghan refugees after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will see women, children and others most at risk of human rights abuses by the Taliban welcomed into the UK, in what the government is calling the “most generous resettlement schemes in our country’s history”.

Boris Johnson’s government is expected to come under fierce criticism for the way the crisis has been handled when MPs debate the crisis on Wednesday morning.

British troops are racing against the clock to rescue those still inside the country, following the Taliban’s rapid takeover and the dramatic fall of the Western-backed Afghan government.

Meanwhile, Scots who lost loved ones in the pandemic took their calls for a public inquiry to the SNP leadership – and were told a decision is “imminent”.

It comes on the same day as the Scottish Government opened a public consultation which could see emergency powers made permanent – including the ability to order schools to close, impose lockdowns and operate virtual courts.

In case you missed it

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party will question whether or not an independent Scotland should ditch the monarchy during its first ever party conference.

Civic leaders have joined forces with senior figures from the NHS and academia to demand the Scottish Government does not abandon its promises to dual the A9 and A96.