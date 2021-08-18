Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 18

Welcome to The Press and Journal's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
August 18, 2021, 7:49 am
New this morning

The UK Government says it will welcome up to 20,000 Afghan refugees after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will see women, children and others most at risk of human rights abuses by the Taliban welcomed into the UK, in what the government is calling the “most generous resettlement schemes in our country’s history”.

The Taliban have taken over control of Kabul

Boris Johnson’s government is expected to come under fierce criticism for the way the crisis has been handled when MPs debate the crisis on Wednesday morning.

British troops are racing against the clock to rescue those still inside the country, following the Taliban’s rapid takeover and the dramatic fall of the Western-backed Afghan government.

Meanwhile, Scots who lost loved ones in the pandemic took their calls for a public inquiry to the SNP leadership – and were told a decision is “imminent”.

Nicola Sturgeon Covid Freedom
Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to announce a public inquiry

It comes on the same day as the Scottish Government opened a public consultation which could see emergency powers made permanent – including the ability to order schools to close, impose lockdowns and operate virtual courts.

In case you missed it

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party will question whether or not an independent Scotland should ditch the monarchy during its first ever party conference.

Civic leaders have joined forces with senior figures from the NHS and academia to demand the Scottish Government does not abandon its promises to dual the A9 and A96.

 

 

