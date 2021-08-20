Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 20

Welcome to The Press and Journal's morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
August 20, 2021, 7:53 am
New this morning

Nicola Sturgeon and Green party leaders were trying to close a deal over-night on a partnership for working together in the Scottish Government.

Details were being finalised with both groups signalling Friday would be a deadline on whether it could be done or not.

Nicola Sturgeon and Patrick Harvie held talks for a ‘coalition’.

Airport bosses say “Scotland is working with a pen and paper” when it comes to providing proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Travellers from Scotland currently only get paper confirmation of their vaccination status, while England and Wales have a digital NHS app.

In case you missed it

Group head of politics David Mac Dougall reflects on his time reporting from Kabul, during more settled times. 

“The grand villa in Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood where we lived and worked felt relatively safe. You could walk to the bakery for bread in the mornings, or go for dinner and drinks at night without security: an excellent Lebanese restaurant, and a French-style cafe in the city were two of my favourite spots.

The Taliban have taken over Kabul

“In 2014 that Lebanese restaurant in our neighbourhood was attacked by a suicide bomber and 21 people were killed. And that French cafe, with its courtyard garden tables seemingly safe behind steel doors with armed guards, was targeted with a car bomb killing two people.

“That’s a sobering reality check.”

