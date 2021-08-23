Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 23

By Andy Philip
August 23, 2021, 7:34 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories:

EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Government in new drive to move civil service jobs north

‘Time for radical change’: Land campaigners demand urgent action from Scottish Government

PM expected to press for Afghan rescue extension in G7 meeting with Biden

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been heavily criticised for Afghanistan reaction.

Hardship fund for tenants must be launched with urgency, says Labour

In case you missed it:

Jim Sillars: SNP grudge and grievance tactic fuels ‘anti-Englishness’

Dominic Raab too busy ‘having pina coladas by the pool’ to help Afghans, claims Humza Yousaf

The Stooshie Quiz: How much do you know about politics in the last seven days?

SNP-Green deal: Everything you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon’s new Holyrood ‘coalition’

