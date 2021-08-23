Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 23

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories:

EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Government in new drive to move civil service jobs north

‘Time for radical change’: Land campaigners demand urgent action from Scottish Government

PM expected to press for Afghan rescue extension in G7 meeting with Biden

Hardship fund for tenants must be launched with urgency, says Labour

In case you missed it:

Jim Sillars: SNP grudge and grievance tactic fuels ‘anti-Englishness’

Dominic Raab too busy ‘having pina coladas by the pool’ to help Afghans, claims Humza Yousaf

The Stooshie Quiz: How much do you know about politics in the last seven days?

SNP-Green deal: Everything you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon’s new Holyrood ‘coalition’