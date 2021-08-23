Scotland records more than 3,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in a row

More than 3,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland for the fifth day in a row.

There have been 3,189 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 12.4%.

According to the latest Scottish Government data there are 356 people in hospital with the virus and a further 41 people in intensive care.

No deaths have been reported because of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

NHS Highland remains the fifth highest reporting board after recording 179 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian reported 149 new cases of the virus with Aberdeen City recording 67 cases.

Aberdeenshire had 57 new cases of the virus and Moray had 25.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles reported six new cases, Shetland reported five and Orkney had two.

Vaccine roll-0ut

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose and 3,572,042 have received their second dose.

This means that 80.3% of over 18s have been double jagged including 8.3% of 16 t0 17-year-olds.