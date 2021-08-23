Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland records more than 3,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in a row

By Lauren Taylor
August 23, 2021, 2:51 pm
Scotland records more than 3,000 new cases for fifth day in a row.
Scotland records more than 3,000 new cases for fifth day in a row.

More than 3,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland for the fifth day in a row.

There have been 3,189 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 12.4%.

According to the latest Scottish Government data there are 356 people in hospital with the virus and a further 41 people in intensive care.

No deaths have been reported because of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

NHS Highland remains the fifth highest reporting board after recording 179 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian reported 149 new cases of the virus with Aberdeen City recording 67 cases.

Aberdeenshire had 57 new cases of the virus and Moray had 25.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles reported six new cases, Shetland reported five and Orkney had two.

Vaccine roll-0ut

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose and 3,572,042 have received their second dose.

This means that 80.3% of over 18s have been double jagged including 8.3% of 16 t0 17-year-olds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal