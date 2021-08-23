Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

‘Postcode penalty’: Delivery charges cost north and north-east adults more than £38 million a year

Households and businesses across the north and north-east are bearing the brunt of parcel delivery surcharges at a cost of more than £38 million a year.
By Adele Merson
August 23, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 11:50 am
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead says a "postcode penalty" is being paid by thousands of households and businesses in the north of the country.

New research by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) has revealed the additional cost to Scottish adults in areas commonly impacted by parcel delivery surcharges relative to the rest of Scotland is £44.8m.

The north and north-east of the country is most impacted by the charges at a combined cost of £38.6m with those living in the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency having to pay the most in Scotland at an average of £9.1m a year.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has called on the UK Government to “stop sitting on its hands” and take action to end the “growing scandal”.

Residents in Inverness and Nairn face the second highest charges in Scotland at an average annual cost of £8.4m, followed by Caithness, Sutherland and Ross.

Areas of the north-east, including Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Aberdeenshire West and Aberdeenshire West, also feature in the list of mainly rural areas commonly impacted by the charges.

‘Eyewatering surcharges’

Constituents in Mr Lochhead’s Moray constituency have been forced to fork out an average of £4.4m extra a year, according to the figures.

The SNP politician claimed a “postcode penalty” is being paid by thousands of households and businesses in the north of the country who must pay the “eyewatering surcharges” applied by some couriers and retailers.

He said the research, which he comissioned from Spice, also highlights the “impact of the pandemic on consumers and the rise of online shopping due to restrictions”.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said delivery charges are “ripping off customers”.

He added: “Scottish consumers in rural areas should not have to live with these often-absurd surcharges and the fact is, due to UK Government inaction this postcode penalty is being paid by thousands of households and business in Scotland.

“In Moray, some delivery lorries even drive past homes that have to pay big surcharges to get to homes that benefit from free delivery. It’s a farce that is ripping off customers.

“This scandal is growing with each year that passes and online trading is just going to get bigger and bigger – consumers and businesses in Scotland need UK Ministers to stop sitting on their hands.”

‘Assessing what more can be done’

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The Royal Mail provides a universal parcel service at a standard price throughout the United Kingdom thanks to legislation the UK government put in place in 2011.

“All businesses must show clear and upfront delivery charges so customers can shop elsewhere if charges are excessive.

“We are working closely with consumer groups to assess what more can be done to protect remote communities.”

