Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 24

Top stories:

‘Postcode penalty’: Delivery charges cost north and north-east adults more than £38 million a year

Scotland Calling: Afghanistan Special Report

EXCLUSIVE: Lord McConnell urges SNP ministers to move civil service jobs north

Watchdog: Government has failed to improve treatment of people held in custody

Prime Minister to chair G7 Afghanistan meeting as race to evacuate continues

In case you missed it:

Aberdeenshire councillor quits SNP after deal with Greens

Question mark over A96 upgrade as Ian Blackford side-steps dualling pledge

Jobs for the Brexit boys: David Mudell to NZ as Ian Botham bats Down Under as new UK trade envoys