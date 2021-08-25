Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Highest number of Covid cases recorded in Scotland since start of pandemic

By Lauren Taylor
August 25, 2021, 3:08 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 3:39 pm
Scotland records highest daily figures.
Scotland records highest daily figures.

Covid cases in Scotland have hit their highest since the pandemic began.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures revealed a total of 5,021 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since restrictions relaxed on August 9, cases have steadily increased – with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning yesterday that she could not rule out having to reimpose some. 

The first minister and chief medical officer Gregor Smith described it as a “challenging and fragile period” although acknowledged cases were always likely to rise as restrictions eased.

“That said, the scale of the increase is still a cause of real concern,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

NHS Grampian is now the fourth highest reporting board after recording 299 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounts for 158 new cases and Aberdeen City reported 111 cases.

Moray recorded 30 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland remains the fifth highest reporting board with 286 new cases of the virus being reported.

The region recorded almost 10% of its total case count for the entire pandemic in a single week.

NHS Highland has said more than 1,000 cases had been recorded between August 16 and 22, and added that the increase was “expected to continue”.

The Western Isles has recorded seven new cases of the virus, meanwhile, both Shetland and Orkney only recorded one new case each.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,088,894 people have received their first dose and 3,603,429 have received their second dose.

During the briefing Ms Sturgeon praised the “genuinely remarkable uptake figures” for the vaccination, and said 80% of over 18s had received both doses, including 95% of over 40s.

However she said: “There are still eligible people out there who are not yet vaccinated and that does pose a risk.”

“Please do get vaccinated now,” she asked all over 16s.

Ms Sturgeon also pointed out that vaccination “doesn’t provide anyone of any age with 100% protection” – saying that one third of new cases had been in those double-jabbed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal