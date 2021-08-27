Scotland records new daily high as Covid cases continue to surge

Covid cases in Scotland have hit their highest since the pandemic began for the second time this week.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures revealed a total of 6,835 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 5,021 new cases of the virus were recorded, which was the highest number of new cases in a 24 hour period at the time.

Amid high case numbers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held an unscheduled briefing on Friday afternoon.

Although the first minister ruled out a circuit breaker, she warned that restrictions may return to Scotland to curb the increasing cases.

There were 479 people in hospital yesterday with the virus, and a further 47 in intensive care.

Four people have died from coronavirus.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

NHS Grampian recorded 341 new cases in the last 24 hours, with Aberdeen City accounting for 171 of those new cases.

Aberdeenshire recorded 145 new cases and Moray recorded 25 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland reported 345 new cases, which is their highest number reported in a 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

The Western Isles recorded nine new cases and Shetland reported seven while Orkney only had one new case.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government vaccine roll-out, 4,095,463 people have received the first dose and 3,629,482 have received their second dose.

During her briefing the first minister said 70% of 30 to 39-year-olds have also had both doses.

For those aged 18 to 29 years old, 74% have had first doses and 46% have had second doses.