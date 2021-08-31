Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 31

By Reporter
August 31, 2021, 8:12 am
Morning Briefing

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Police, politicians and campaigners want renewed action on sectarian hatred.

Sectarian hatred ‘not just a central belt problem’, campaigners say

A leading campaigner against sectarian abuse warned it is “lazy” to dismiss the social scandal as a Glasgow issue. Dave Scott, of Nil By Mouth, called for a renewed national focus after clips emerged online of anti-Irish chanting in the city at the weekend.

As The Press and Journal’s Political Editor Andy Philp reports, those call is being backed by a Tory MSP who wants to use the new parliamentary term at Holyrood to “reset” the conversation between different parties.

Read more here.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond in 2014.
Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond in 2014.

Senior aide to Nicola Sturgeon was told of Alex Salmond concerns

A key aide to Nicola Sturgeon was told of allegations about Alex Salmond’s conduct years before the first minister said she found out about any concerns.

Lisa Bird, the first minister’s former principal private secretary, was contacted by a female civil servant about two years before the woman went on to officially complain about Mr Salmond in 2017.

The new revelations are made in the book, Break-Up: How Alex Salmond And Nicola Sturgeon Went To War, by Courier editor David Clegg and Kieran Andrews of The Times, which is published today.

Read more here.

Police Scotland currently runs training programmes for officers in Sri Lanka

Police Scotland accused of helping Sri Lanka cover up human rights abuses

Police Scotland is being accused of helping Sri Lankan authorities to cover up serious human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch says human rights in Sri Lanka have been in “serious jeopardy” since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and as Rachel Amery reports, a former Scottish justice secretary and a group of human rights organisations to demand Police Scotland formally cut ties with Rajapaksa’s regime.

Read more here.

More Tuesday news in brief

In case you missed it

