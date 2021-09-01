Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 1

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to update MSPs later today amid a growing number of positive Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Scotland.

A trade body representing the UK’s oil and gas industry has called for investment in new oil and gas fields as the country tries to eliminate net emissions in the next three decades.

People in Scotland will be able to self-identify their sex in next year’s census, official guidance has said.

Greenpeace is taking the UK Government to court over its decision to grant an oil permit to BP to drill in the Vorlich field, with proceedings set to start at the Edinburgh Court of Session.

