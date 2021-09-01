Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

‘Perfect storm’: Food industry warns worse is yet to come as Brexit blamed for shortages

By Andy Philip
September 1, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 6:09 pm
Supermarkets across the UK have seen shelves empty over summer.
Supermarkets across the UK have seen shelves empty over summer.

Scotland’s food and drink producers sounded the alarm at Holyrood over fears shoppers will struggle with shortages in the run up to Christmas.

MSPs were told red tape and a lack of staff hit a wide range of sectors, ruining crops, and affecting supplies for restaurants, exporters and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, retailers warned a rise in prices and lack of HGV drivers will hit customers in the pocket.

The stark message comes one week after industry leaders wrote a joint letter pleading for help to address labour shortages and supply problems.

They blamed Boris Johnson’s UK Government for the impact of Brexit and demanded a “Covid recovery visa” to allow people in from the EU.

In the run-up to Christmas the situation could get worse, and customers may see reduced choice and increased prices for their favourite products and presents.

– British Retail Consortium chief Helen Dickinson

Members of the struggling sector took their call to the Scottish Parliament, warning a “perfect storm” is looming.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, described how one farmer co-operative has lost massive amounts of food.

‘Very real problems’

“This is during a lull in the supply chain calendar and, as things peak towards Christmas, a shortage on the farms, a shortage in the seafood and red meat processing industries, a shortage of drivers, a shortage in retail, in hospitality, in chefs and front of house, all combines to give some very real problems,” he told MSPs on Holyrood’s rural affairs committee.

“The solutions are elusive but the single most important step that could be taken is if the Home Office provided emergency Covid recovery visas, at least for the next 12 months, so we could extend recruitment and stretch out into the EU.”

Mr Withers also said there has been dismay among UK firms because European businesses have had a “completely free ride bringing products into the country”.

He was repeating warnings by East Coast Growers manager Andrew Faichney, based in Cupar, who said recent losses because of shortages run to more than £1million.

Some shops have struggled to fill shelves.

The knock on impact for shops and restaurants has been felt since summer.

Shoppers across the region described gaps in shelves from larger stores in Aberdeen to smaller retailers in rural areas.

Before Tuesday’s parliamentary session, the British Retail Consortium highlighted a slight rise in retail prices in the past month.

Chief executive Helen Dickinson said an HGV driver shortage has created an additional problem with a shortfall of 90,000 drivers.

Ms Dickinson added: “Disruption has been limited so far, but in the run-up to Christmas the situation could get worse, and customers may see reduced choice and increased prices for their favourite products and presents.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon

At Holyrood, politicians picked up the row with the SNP slating Brexit while Conservatives accused Nicola Sturgeon’s administration of failing to support producers and agriculture.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who is a partner in a farming business, said Covid has played a part in the problems.

And he blamed the SNP for ferry problems also causing problems in getting goods in and out.

“The growing ferries crisis has impacted on rural and island communities across the length of the west coast,” he said.

Mairi Gougeon, the rural affairs secretary, blamed a “reckless” Brexit on the challenges facing food supply.

“The Tories could not have designed a worse Brexit deal – and all we warned of is now coming to pass.

“We know worse is still to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal