Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 2

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Coming up today

Nicola Sturgeon will face a grilling from opposition leaders at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

The UK Government has said there are “no plans” to move the UK nuclear deterrent, after reports of secret contingency plans for the submarines in the event of Scottish independence.

Council leaders have voiced “real concerns” about the impact of Government proposals for a National Care Service on Scotland’s local authorities – at the same time as warning changes could result in reduced spending on care, and poorer services in the short term.

Teachers were not at greater risk of admission to hospital from coronavirus compared to the general population, a study has found.

In case you missed it