Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 2

By Reporter
September 2, 2021, 7:30 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 12:15 pm
Morning Briefing

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Holyrood's new MSPs

Coming up today

Nicola Sturgeon.
  • Nicola Sturgeon will face a grilling from opposition leaders at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.
  • The UK Government has said there are “no plans” to move the UK nuclear deterrent, after reports of secret contingency plans for the submarines in the event of Scottish independence.
  • Council leaders have voiced “real concerns” about the impact of Government proposals for a National Care Service on Scotland’s local authorities – at the same time as warning changes could result in reduced spending on care, and poorer services in the short term.
  • Teachers were not at greater risk of admission to hospital from coronavirus compared to the general population, a study has found.

In case you missed it

Nicola Sturgeon has announced vaccine passports in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon wants to see vaccine passports introduced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal