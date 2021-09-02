Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Oxford vice-chancellor ‘embarrassed’ to have Michael Gove as alumnus after Brexit comments

Oxford University's vice-chancellor says she is “embarrassed” Michael Gove studied at the institution following his comments during the Brexit campaign that people have “had enough of experts”.
By Derek Healey
September 2, 2021, 8:47 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 12:02 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Michael Gove arrives at his office in Westminster, London.
Michael Gove arrives at his office in Westminster, London.

Oxford University’s vice-chancellor says she is “embarrassed” Michael Gove studied at the institution following his comments during the Brexit campaign that people have “had enough of experts”.

Mr Gove made the remark three weeks before the UK voted to leave the European Union and received criticism for appearing to talk down the role of academics.

Professor Louise Richardson, Oxford’s vice-chancellor, said the development of Covid-19 vaccines, such as the one devised by the university in partnership with AstraZeneca, illustrates the importance of experts to public life.

Embarrassed

Speaking on a panel alongside vice-chancellors from across the world at Times Higher Education’s World Academic Summit, Ms Richardson said she was “embarrassed to confess we educated” Mr Gove.

She said: “Michael Gove, the British cabinet minister who I am embarrassed to confess we educated, famously said after it was pointed out to him by a journalist that all the experts opposed Brexit, he said: ‘Oh we’ve had enough of experts.’

“With the vaccine, it seems like the public can’t get enough of experts. Many of our scientists have become household names.

“We have demonstrated through the vaccine work and the development of therapeutics and so on just how much universities can contribute and that’s enormously helpful to our cause.”

Mr Gove, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, studied English at Lady Margaret Hall and was elected president of the Oxford Union debating society before graduating in 1988.

Consistently wrong

Speaking in 2016 when he was Lord Chancellor, Mr Gove said: “I think the people of this country have had enough of experts with organisations with acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong.”

Scotland’s food and drink producers this week sounded the alarm at Holyrood over fears shoppers will struggle with shortages in the run up to Christmas partly as a result of Brexit – something Mr Gove expressly ruled out in 2019.

MSPs were told on Wednesday that red tape and a lack of staff has hit a wide range of sectors, ruining crops and affecting supplies for restaurants, exporters and supermarkets.

Retailers warned a rise in prices and lack of HGV drivers will hit customers in the pocket directly.

Oxford has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal