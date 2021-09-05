Vaccine passports: Scottish Conservatives ‘sceptical’ and have ‘serious concerns’

Scottish Conservatives say they are “sceptical” and have “serious concerns” about proposals to introduce vaccine passports.

Last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced MSPs will debate whether or not to introduce vaccine certificates in Scotland, which would mean people would need to prove they have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine before they could enter certain venues.

Should this be approved, it would apply to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor events of more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events of more than 4,000, and all events of more than 10,000 people.

Tories “firmly oppose” permanent use

However the Scottish Conservatives say while they have not confirmed their position on the matter, they have “serious concerns” about the introduction of vaccine passports.

They also say they are “firmly opposed” to the permanent use of such a scheme.

A spokesman for the party said: “We are fully considering and scrutinising the proposals.

“However, we are sceptical of vaccine passports and we are firmly opposed to any plan that would introduce them permanently.

“We have serious concerns that the SNP’s plan is unworkable and have so far received no assurances around the operation of the scheme, how it will be administered, what infrastructure will be in place, how fraud will be prevented, or what financial support will be available.

“The SNP government’s development of a vaccine passport for international use has been a shambles and there are clear signs this will go the same way.”

After Ms Sturgeon made the announcement in Holyrood, Conservative party leader Douglas Ross said it represented “shambolic, last-minute, kneejerk decision making”.

Opposition to vaccine passport proposals

This comes after both Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats both publicly announced they will be opposing the proposals.

Both parties will vote against plans to introduce vaccine passports when it is debated.

Previously the Scottish Greens also said vaccine passports could risk increasing social inequalities, however the first minister says all members of government are expected to back the plans.

Last week the party’s two co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater took up ministerial positions in the Scottish Government.