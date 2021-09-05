Former MSP James Kelly appointed general secretary of Scottish Labour

Former MSP James Kelly has been named as Scottish Labour’s new general secretary.

Mr Kelly, who was an MSP for Rutherglen and the Glasgow region from 2007 until the Scottish Parliament election in May, says he is “honoured” to be given the job.

His appointment is just one of the party’s new reshuffled top team, which party leader Anas Sarwar says will be focused on “building the alternative to the SNP and the Tories that Scotland deserves”.

Kelly ‘honoured’ at top appointment

While serving as an MSP, Mr Kelly held a number of posts including Labour spokesman on finance and justice, and the party’s parliamentary business manager at Holyrood.

He has also chaired “numerous” election and by-election campaigns for Scottish Labour.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed Scottish Labour’s new general secretary.

“We are building the alternative to years of failed government by the SNP, and I look forward to working with Anas, our party’s staff, our parliamentarians, councillors, members and affiliates to help build a stronger and fairer Scotland.”

‘Fantastic campaigner’, says party leader

Party leader Anas Sarwar said: “James is a fantastic campaigner and I’m delighted he is bringing his years of political experience to this vital role.

“As we build towards council elections next year, that background will be vital in helping our dedicated and tireless staff and candidates build winning campaigns across Scotland.

“Scottish Labour is focused on doing just one thing – building the alternative to the SNP and the Tories that Scotland deserves.

“We will work tirelessly to achieve that, and it will if you agree with me that Scotland deserves better.”