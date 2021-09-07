Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 7

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Finance Secretary Kate Forbes claimed regions such as the Highlands risk losing out in a row over major infrastructure spending in Scotland.
- Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise national insurance to fund social care in England has been branded a “poll tax” on low-earning families in Scotland – and sparked a backlash among Conservatives.
- Today marks the centenary of an extraordinary event in Highland history – and one which had far reaching political ramifications.
- Scotland Calling: Afghan refugees arrive, vaccine travel uncertainty, meat for Mexico, Arctic convoys, and Nessie in the Netherlands.
What’s on today?
- Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the Scottish Government’s programme for government today, outlining her policy plans for the next year.
In case you missed it:
- The new political partnership between the SNP and Scottish Greens puts them in a power-sharing deal for the first time. It’s sparked a frenzied backlash from their political opponents – but what’s the reality of Greens in government?
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked Scotland’s Jewish community for their “sacrifices” during the coronavirus pandemic to mark the start of Rosh Hashanah.
- Police Scotland have confirmed they’re looking into a complaint about death threats and racist abuse targeted at Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
- ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston has been forced to cancel a trip to the north-east after testing positive for Covid-19.