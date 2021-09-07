Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 7

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes claimed regions such as the Highlands risk losing out in a row over major infrastructure spending in Scotland.

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise national insurance to fund social care in England has been branded a “poll tax” on low-earning families in Scotland – and sparked a backlash among Conservatives.

Today marks the centenary of an extraordinary event in Highland history – and one which had far reaching political ramifications.

Scotland Calling: Afghan refugees arrive, vaccine travel uncertainty, meat for Mexico, Arctic convoys, and Nessie in the Netherlands.

What’s on today?

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the Scottish Government’s programme for government today, outlining her policy plans for the next year.

In case you missed it: