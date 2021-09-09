Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 9

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Nicola Sturgeon says vaccine passports are a “reasonable response to a very difficult situation”, as opposition builds against the scheme.

Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.

An international expert who helped write a study of Scottish education warned politics has overtaken policy in reviewing the curriculum.

A vaccine trial volunteer is appealing for Nicola Sturgeon to make sure people who took part are given official proof like everybody else.

Politicians are being invited to visit farms and crofts across Scotland to find out more about what farmers are doing to tackle climate change, ahead of the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.

What’s on today?

At Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister’s questions, and MSPs will later debate “vaccine passport” proposals.

In case you missed it: